Aberdeen FC Women’s Bayley Hutchison named SWPL player of the month

Bayley Hutchison has been named the Scottish Building Society SWPL player of the month for October.

The 17-year-old scored four goals in two SWPL 2 games for the Dons, including a hat-trick against newly-promoted Boroughmuir Thistle.

Hutchison had previously won the award as a 15-year-old in October 2018.

The attacker has continued her fine goalscoring form with a further five goals during November to help the Dons move six points clear at the summit after winning all six of their opening fixtures.

Hutchison scored a 93rd minute winner as the Dons defeated fellow title challengers Hamilton Accies 1-0 on Sunday.

She said: “This is a really competitive league and I think that has been reflected in the results and league table.

“We’re having to work hard for three points every week and it’s testament to us that we’re able to do that.

“I’m really pleased to be playing my part and helping the team to success. As a striker, you always want to be scoring goals, but the team winning is the ultimate aim.”

Georgie McTear (Hamilton Academical), London Pollard (Forfar Farmington) and Sam Kerr (Glasgow City) were also nominated for the award.

On top of winning the public vote, Hutchison also came out with the most votes among the head coaches in the SWPL. Those votes make up 50% of the total vote, giving a voice to those most heavily involved and invested in the women’s game.