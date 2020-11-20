Bayley Hutchison wants Aberdeen FC Women to build on fast start to SWPL 2 campaign

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bayley Hutchison is determined to help Aberdeen FC Women build on their impressive start to life in Scottish Building Society SWPL 2.

The Dons have opened up a six-point gap at the top of the table after winning all six of their games following promotion from Division One North last term.

Hutchison, who was yesterday named SWPL player of the month for October, says it is imperative the Dons show no let-up in their quest to reach the top flight.

The sixth year pupil at Kemnay Academy said: “It is too early to say if we are going to get promoted but we want to keep the momentum going.

“Promotion is what we are aiming to do.

“We are aspiring to get the club to the top flight but we have to take each game as it comes because it is a long season.

“Hopefully promotion is what we get at the end of the season.

We want to do as well as we can in the league but anything can happen.

“We aren’t going to be perfect, no team is.

“But if we keep our mindset strong and don’t get complacent then we will be OK.”

The 17-year-old scored four goals in two games for the Dons during October, including a hat-trick against newly-promoted Boroughmuir Thistle.

Hutchison had previously won the award as a 15-year-old in October 2018.

The attacker has continued her fine goalscoring form with a further five goals during November to help the Dons move six points clear at the summit.

Her contribution to the Dons cause included a 93rd minute winner against fellow title challengers Hamilton Accies 1-0 on Sunday.

The highly-rated Hutchison, capped 13 times at Scotland under-17 level, has been tipped for a promising future in the game.

She said: “I am taking it as it comes but if I can I want to play at the top level, as high as I can go.

“One of my biggest dreams would be to play for the Scotland senior national team.

“I didn’t even know women’s football existed when I was younger.

“My aim was to do medicine.

“But after getting the opportunity to sign for Aberdeen playing football is what I want to do.”

Hutchison thanked her teammates and co-managers Emma Hunter and Stuart Bathgate for helping her win the player of the month award which was decided by a public vote and a vote by the head coaches in the SWPL.

She said: “Emma and Stuart are really good coaches and they have a lot of experience in the women’s game.

“I am scoring the goals but it just reflects how the team are playing.

“I wouldn’t be able to score if the team weren’t getting the ball to me.”