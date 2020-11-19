Derek McInnes wants Aberdeen’s disappointed Scotland Under-21s cohort to turn attention to being part of Dark Blues’ Euros adventure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen’s dejected Scotland young guns to turn their under-21 disappointment into Euro 2020 joy.

Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan were part of Scot Gemmell’s squad who suffered the agony of missing out on a place at next year’s European Under-21 Championships after failing to pick up the win they needed from their last two qualifiers.

It means the Scottish youngsters’ 24-year wait to reach a major championship goes on, though it is a different story for Steve Clarke’s senior squad of course, who are heading to their first tournament since 1998.

Pittodrie defender Andy Considine is hoping to keep his place having finally won his first three caps aged 33.

McInnes believes the likes of McCrorie and Ferguson should be targeting call-ups next summer, too.

“It’s fantastic having Andy involved in what the national team achieved last week,” McInnes said.

© SNS Group

“What the result does now is give everybody encouragement, supporters as well as players on the outside looking in.

“We’ve got a few here that could come into consideration for that and it should give them that extra motivation to get involved next summer.”

Former Reds Scott McKenna, Ryan Jack, Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie and Lawrence Shankland have also been part of Scotland’s recent resurgence.

“They have been very influential in getting results and that’s just brilliant to see,” he said.

“There are still one or two who weren’t involved that could get back in like Graeme Shinnie and one or two of our boys here. Hopefully that can continue.”