Aberdeen winger Scott Wright sent to Manchester for assessment on groin injury as Derek McInnes hopes for good news

Scott Wright is to see a specialist in Manchester to assess the extent of his groin injury.

In-form Aberdeen midfielder Wright missed the 1-1 draw with Hamilton Accies last night and the defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

He had started the season well and grasped the opportunity given to him by manager Derek McInnes. The club had also put a contract extension to the Ellon-born winger, whose current deal is up at the end of the season.

McInnes hopes there is no significant damage for Wright but they are sending him to England to try get to the bottom of the problem.

He said: “Scott is going to see a specialist in Manchester on Thursday. It is just to get a better handle.

“Scott is not responding to the treatement and we want a second opinion on the scan he had. The initial scan suggested there wasn’t too much going on .

“But Scott has not been improving as we would have hoped so he will go get that second opinion.

“Hopefully it will be a bit clearer on the back of that but you would have to say the fact he hasn’t improved by this time might suggest there is something going on in there that might need to be dealt with.

© SNS Group

“It would be a real blow for Scott and us if that is the case because he has been in such good form.”

The Dons were held by a dogged Hamilton performance last night, a month after they were comfortably beaten 4-2 by the Dons at Pittodrie.

Ryan Hedges gave the visitors the lead with his seventh goal of the season before Marios Ogkmpoe equalised in the second half, which the Dons disputed was offside.

They were also indebted to a late save from Joe Lewis, which prevented David Moyo grabbing a winner for Brian Rice’s men.

McInnes was disappointed in the manner of the goal, which keeps the Dons in third place and sees them three points off Celtic in second place.

He added: “From the goal it gives Hamilton oxygen and encouragement that they might get something from the game.

“I thought Hamilton competed very well and battled for their point. The game wasn’t as free flowing as I would have wanted in the second half but we still had our moments.

“The keeper made a good save from Kennedy and Hedges. But we need to balance that off as Joe Lewis has got us a point at the end with a brilliant save.”