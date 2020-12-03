Aberdeen bid to host fans at Premiership clashes with Ross County and St Johnstone rejected

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen request to host fans for their upcoming Pittodrie Premiership matches against Ross County and St Johnstone has been turned down by the Scottish Government.

The Dons had made plea to the authorities to be allowed 1,000 supporters at next weekend’s clash with the Staggies, and 2,000 at the Boxing Day meeting with Saints.

Chairman Dave Cormack spoke publicly recently about the club’s proposal, and has warned of a financial “tsunami” if a clear blueprint for the return of fans wasn’t given to clubs by officials, while the Reds yesterday published their matchday plans in full to try to convince the Government.

Only teams in tier 1 have been allowed to reopen their stadia to fans – Aberdeen city is currently in tier 2 – and tonight it is understood the government has turned down Aberdeen’s request.