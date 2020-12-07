Referee Bobby Madden under-fire from Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes after St Mirren draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes claimed his side were victim to heavy-handed refereeing in their 1-1 draw at St Mirren.

The Dons had a penalty given against them and Lewis Ferguson sent off for two yellow cards in the Paisley clash.

Aberdeen’s 37th-minute lead, given to them by Jonny Hayes, lasted all of seven minutes as referee Bobby Madden pointed to the spot after deeming Tommie Hoban had blocked a Jon Obika flick with his arm.

Jamie McGrath stepped up to send Joe Lewis the wrong way from his penalty to restore parity.

Aberdeen’s task became even tougher as they were reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half.

Ferguson, who had been booked for a challenge on McGrath in the fourth minute, was the man sent for an early bath in contentious circumstances.

A misplaced pass from substitute Shay Logan left Ferguson in pursuit of Saints striker Obika on the halfway line and as he closed the gap, Ferguson went down holding his face while Obika also went tumbling.

Referee Madden deemed Ferguson the guilty offender and he was dismissed.

Aberdeen manager McInnes was far from impressed with the decisions at St Mirren and he too was shown a yellow card by the match official after the Ferguson red.

The call helped Saints push for a late winner

Speaking after the St Mirren clash, Aberdeen boss McInnes said: “I’m very disappointed with the penalty decision.

“I know referees are under pressure with this new rule but having looked at it again, I honestly don’t know what Tommie is supposed to do with his left arm there.

“All the referee’s meetings we attend and the examples we get shown, we’re told one of the biggest criteria in deciding if it’s a penalty or not is the distance the ball travels.

“That is normally taken into consideration before a referee gives a penalty kick.

“That’s not the case there today.

“Then in the second half, the second booking for Lewis is very harsh. Referees tell me that a foul in the opposition half that isn’t stopping a promising attack shouldn’t be a booking. That wasn’t a promising attack.

“Lewis has been fobbed off there. Obika has used his strength, his body to protect the ball, he’s stopped still and Fergie’s just run into him.

“I don’t think that’s ever a yellow card offence.

“The first booking, that’s fair enough, no complaints, even if it was early in the game, but from there he managed himself well.

“He’s maturing in that regard and I don’t think the boy has done anything wrong there, yet he’s getting heavily punished.

“He hasn’t got himself in a bad position. I don’t think the error is his.”