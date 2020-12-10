Matty Kennedy hopes busy December can bring best out of Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy insists a busy schedule of games this month can get the Dons back firing on all cylinders.

Derek McInnes’ side have had a tough time of it since returning from the last international break, failing to win any of their four away matches.

But with five games to come this month before Dundee United are first footers to Pittodrie on January 2, Kennedy believes the busy programme is just what the club needs to regain momentum.

He said: “Scott Wright is a big miss as he was playing really well, but we’ve got a big squad.

“There’s no point thinking about the past, it’s about what can we do now. We’ve had a good start to the season, but not been at our best for the last few games for whatever reason.

“But December is a big month and we’ve got a big squad. We’ll take it game by game and try to get back up there.

“Aberdeen is a big club and there is expectancy to do well. This is a big month for us.”

Kennedy settled quickly at Pittodrie following his move from St Johnstone in January, but the Covid-19 outbreak and a niggling ankle injury has forced him to start all over again this season.

The winger made his debut for Northern Ireland last month and has shown signs of getting back to his best after setting up Jonny Hayes for his first goal for the club since returning from Celtic in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at St Mirren.

With so much to look forward to in 2021, Kennedy knows is focused on doing well for both club and country.

He said: “Aberdeen had a bit of form and we went into every game believing we could beat anybody. We were all playing well and then lockdown happened.

“I had a niggle in my ankle which needed sorted, but I couldn’t get a scan until after lockdown had settled down a bit.

“It took me a while to get back to playing football again. When you hurt your ankle you kick the ball differently until it settles and it is only the last few weeks that I’ve felt comfortable and had any pain.

“I was grateful to get the nod for Northern Ireland and to start as well. The gaffer had the confidence in me and it shows if you are playing well for your club you will get the chance.

“My mum, dad and sister were watching and I had loads of messages from friends. There’s a great spirit in the squad there.

“It was my first chance. I felt I did well, so I have to keep performing well for Aberdeen and make sure I’m in every camp.”

Since returning Kennedy has added the role of wing back to his CV and he has been working with team-mate for club and country, Niall McGinn, on ensuring he can be effective in the dual role.

He said: “The injury then Covid did take it out of me in terms of my fitness, but I feel I’ve had a good run of games now. I feel I played well against St Mirren and I’m getting back to my best.

“I’ve been playing wing back recently which requires more control of your game, but I feel confident I can create chances for strikers and win games.

“I’ve worked with Niall longer and he tends to be on the left wing more. He makes very intelligent runs and is very good at set pieces, so that’s something I’m working on as I’ve never really hit them before.”