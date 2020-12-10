Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Devlin suffers fresh injury blow

by Paul Third
December 10, 2020, 2:10 pm
Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin.
Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin.

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin has been ruled out for three months due to an ankle injury.

The former Hamilton Accies captain, who came off the bench at St Mirren on Saturday, faces an operation after suffering ankle ligament damage in training.

Dons boss Derek McInnes confirmed the news at his media conference today.

More from the Press and Journal