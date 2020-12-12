Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell picks the winner of our £200 Dons goodie bag competition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The winner of our competition to win a £200 Aberdeen FC goodie bag ahead of Christmas can today be revealed.

Last Saturday we offered readers of the Evening Express and Press and Journal the chance to win a Dons top signed by their favourite player, Adidas training wear, as well as a host of other Reds prizes.

The EE and P&J are currently working with Aberdeen to promote the club’s AberDNA Junior initiative – the free under-12 membership scheme which is attempting to build the Red Army of the future.

Dons midfielder Dean Campbell picked the winner at random this week and the lucky entrant was gardener Neil Murdoch, 51, of Fyvie, who plans to give the goodie bag to his 16-year-old Dons daft daughter Louise.

Neil said: “It’s the first competition I’ve entered in the Evening Express.

“My phone went in my pocket and it was this unknown number. I thought ‘who’s phoning me?’ and then when they told me I was shouting.

“I’ve followed the Dons since 1977 and Louise has been a supporter since she was seven or eight years old.

“She was really excited when I told her.

“I’d just ordered the Dons home top for Louise’s Christmas with ‘Murdoch 17’ on the back, it was funny.

“It arrived one day and then it was the next day I heard we’d won, but – if the top (from the competition) is going to be signed – it’ll be getting framed anyway.”

What is AberDNA Junior?

The Evening Express and Press and Journal are working with Aberdeen FC on the AberDNA Junior initiative – the Dons free under-12 membership scheme, aimed at building the Red Army’s next generation.

Launched in March, AberDNA Junior now has members from all corners of the globe.

The Dons, and the Evening Express and Press and Journal, are working together to promote the scheme, with a view to reaching more than 40,000 primary school pupils in Aberdeen City and Shire and signing up 15,000 by August 2021.

Every youngster who becomes a member receives a welcome pack with a voucher to claim two free match tickets (as soon as crowds are allowed back to stadiums) and a collectible player card, the first of which featured goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

As a member of AFC, the kids then have access to discounts, prize draws and special events and experiences.

To get involved with AberDNA Junior sign up now online at afc.co.uk/aberdna/junior or by calling 01224 63 1903 Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm.