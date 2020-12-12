Main double gives Aberdeen victory against Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two goals from Curtis Main helped Aberdeen get back to winning ways with a 2-0 win against Ross County at Pittodrie.

Goals in either half from the former Motherwell striker proved the difference as Aberdeen overcame a stubborn Ross County who slip to bottom of the Premiership following this defeat.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made three changes to the side which drew 1-1 with St Mirren in Paisley.

Lewis Ferguson missed out following his red card against Saints while Greg Leigh was injured after tweaking his hamstring in training. Sam Cosgrove dropped to the bench.

Curtis Main, Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan were the players who came into the starting line-up.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell also made three changes following the 4-0 home loss to Rangers last weekend. Josh Reid and Michael Gardyne dropped to the bench while Keith Watson missed out.

Stephen Kelly, Regan Charles-Cook and Connor Randall were the replacements.

The Dons got off to a perfect start in their first game back at Pittodrie after the international break.

There were just four minutes on the clock when Ash Taylor headed down Ryan Hedges’ corner. County failed to clear the danger and McLennan knocked the ball into Main’s path and striker scrambled the ball over the line for his second goal of the season.

Ross Laidlaw made a fine block to cut out Jonny Hayes’ cross which would have given Matty Kennedy an easy second for the Dons but there was precious little in the way of goalmouth action in what was a combative and competitive first half.

The Staggies lost the services of two of their defenders in the first 36 minutes with Alex Iacovitti and Randall both forced off.

While Joe Lewis was a virtual spectator for the home side Laidlaw made it to the break without being tested after Aberdeen’s early flourish although the Dons could count themselves fortunate Billy Mckay headed over from Stephen Kelly’s free kick in first half stoppage time.

The second half started with Kennedy being denied by Laidlaw before defining minute of the match came.

Ross Stewart fired wide from six yards from a Reid cross and from the resulting goal kick the Dons had doubled their lead after Main had turned and fired high into the net from six yards to secure the Dons victory.