Andy Considine extends Aberdeen contract to 2022

Aberdeen stalwart Andy Considine has extended his contract with the club until 2022.

Considine, 33, finally capped by Scotland in recent months and last season’s Reds player of the year, was set to activate a clause in his contract triggering the extra year later in the season, but Aberdeen have moved to tie the defender down now.

In recent weeks, Banchory-raised Considine made his 537th Dons appearance since his debut in 2004, meaning he is fifth in the club’s all-time list.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes told the club website: “Having worked with Andy for eight years, I know his dedicated approach will enable him to amass even more appearances for club and his contract extension is richly deserved.

“It’s very rare in the modern game for a player to not only remain at the one club for the majority of his career, but to also play that many games for one club.

“I know Andy feels he has much more to achieve at Aberdeen and there is no reason why he can’t continue being a prominent player for us in the next couple of seasons.”