Andy Considine hopes he can his career at Aberdeen after signing new deal

Andy Considine hopes to end his career at Aberdeen after signing a one-year extension to keep him at Pittodrie until the summer of 2022.

While 2020 has been a challenging year it has also been a memorable one for the Dons stalwart after making his international debut at the age of 33.

Considine is delighted to be extending his stay at the Dons and hopes he can end his career with his home team.

He said: “It’s been an incredible year. First and foremost I’m delighted to sign on for another year at Aberdeen and it is the icing on the cake after a really good year.

“I’ve played for my country which was massive for myself and my family and to finish the year off with adding another year to my contract is fantastic.”

When asked if he believes he will end his career with the Dons Considine said: “I think I’ve been asked this question two or three times but I think so, yes.

“I feel as fit as ever and having that other year will take me up to 35 which sounds scary but at the same time if I can stay injury free there is no reason why I can’t play beyond that and hopefully it is here.

“I don’t want to hang up the boots at any point in the near future and I can only hope it is with Aberdeen.”

Considine recently moved above Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton into the top five of the club’s all-time appearance list with Saturday’s win against Ross County marking his 537th appearance for the Dons.

His longevity in the modern game is admirable but the defender insists he never takes his place at the club for granted.

He said: “My love for the game and this club will never die and I’m just very lucky. I’ve had to put in a lot of hard work to play at the top level for this length of time and it just shows if you apply yourself you can play for a long time.

“I’ve seen so many players come through the door and had umpteen injuries. Before you know it their contract is cancelled and they are struggling to find a team. Football can be a cruel game and you just keep your head down, be as humble as you can and give everything you have.

“It sounds so simple. Talent only gets you so far in life. If you have the hunger and desire to go and try to be the best you can be you give yourself every chance.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes expects Considine to continue to go from strength to strength.

He said: “Having worked with Andy for eight years I know his dedicated approach will enable him to amass even more appearances for club and his contract extension is richly deserved.

“It’s very rare in the modern game for a player to not only remain at the one club for the majority of his career, but to also play that many games for one club.

“I know Andy feels he has much more to achieve at Aberdeen and there is no reason why he can’t continue being a prominent player for us in the next couple of seasons.”