Aberdeen striker Curtis Main aiming to show he can be leading man at the Dons

Curtis Main insists he is ready for the challenge of establishing himself as the man to lead the line at Aberdeen.

The Dons striker put months of niggling injuries behind him as he scored both goals in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Ross County.

Having taken his chance to impress last weekend former Well forward Main is determined to show he can be the first choice attacker at the club.

He said: “If you have competition then you need to be on the top of your game all the time.

“It is certainly not unhealthy. The frustrating thing for me is that I haven’t been able to train and play regularly.

“It hasn’t been anybody else keeping me out I have just been unable to play. Hopefully that will no longer be an issue and I will be able to play like I did in Ross County.”

The season so far has been a frustrating one for Main with one minor setback after another slowing his progress but the striker hopes he has finally but his injury woes behind him.

Main said: “I had surgery in the summer and it seems to have been trip up after trip up since then.

“Coming back from that it has been little niggles and other things we haven’t been able to get to the bottom of.

“I am now hopefully past that and I can focus on now moving forward and playing games.

“It has been nice to get consistent training into the legs and I have played here and there in recent weeks.

“What I have been able to do over the last couple of weeks has been the most pleasing thing for me and has given me a lot of confidence.

“I was rewarded with a start and that is what I want to continue to do.”

League leaders Rangers are out in front but the Dons and Hibernian are hot on the heels of second placed Celtic in the Premiership and Main is targeting a strong showing the rest of the month for his club, starting with the trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

He said: “It is quite tight and we just need to take it one game at a time.

“December is full of fixtures and we have to be ready to attack them one game at a time, not looking two or three games ahead.

“The first is Kilmarnock and we just need to try to build on the momentum.

“If we can take the good parts from the Ross County win, build on it and keep it going then hopefully we can have a really strong December and we can see how the table lies then.

“We just need to focus on the Kilmarnock game now.”