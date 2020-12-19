Richard Gordon column: I’ve heard Dave Cormack’s ‘inevitable’ cross-border leagues talked about for three decades

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

When Dave Cormack took to the virtual stage at the club’s annual general meeting, his assertion that Scottish clubs would be playing in a cross-border or European League “within ten years” caused barely a ripple of interest.

There was a time when that kind of comment from one of the most powerful men in the game would have made headlines for days, but we have heard it all before, and whether or not it ultimately happens, most fans probably just gave a shrug and moved on.

Having been in this business for over three decades, I have read and reported on countless proposals for an Atlantic League, a European Super League, an Anglo-Scottish League or various other hybrids.

The introduction of the Champions League initially saw off the prospect of a breakaway by major clubs across the continent in the early 1990s, and it has been adapted to suit their needs any time such an uprising has subsequently been brought to the table.

Dave also brought up the hoary old chestnut of Celtic and Rangers potentially joining the English Premier League. There is less chance of that happening than any of the various set-ups I have mentioned above.

I agree with the chairman there are clear attractions for both Glasgow clubs to be operating in such an arena, but there is little or nothing in it for those outwith the top six in England, and the idea has been rejected time after time.

I can understand his determination that our club is not left behind, we should all be comforted by that approach, but I wonder how genuine that fear really is. I have been told for years that some sort of national European or British league is “inevitable”; I am still waiting to see it come to fruition.

In the meantime, the Dons have plenty to think about when it comes to domestic football and tomorrow they make the trip to one of their favourite venues.

It is over a decade since Aberdeen last lost at Rugby Park, Derek McInnes having never tasted defeat there during his time in charge, and with a busy schedule ahead, that is a record he will be desperate to maintain.

The last month or so has been tough with neither results nor performances up to scratch, so last week’s win and clean sheet against Ross County came at an opportune moment.

The Dons have to now push on to secure third, then turn their attention to the Scottish Cup when it begins next month.

The Betfred Cup dream was of course ended by St Mirren, who went on to pull off the shock of the season so far when beating Rangers in midweek. It was some night in Paisley and their victory would have been celebrated by fans of every other team.

The semi-final line-up is an open one, and all four clubs will fancy their chances. It is, however, a sobering thought that if Saints, Livingston or St Johnstone emerge triumphant in the final, they will have won more trophies in the past 25 years than the Dons have.

The other member of the quartet, Hibernian, have already done so.

The strange tale of Ronald Hernandez

The story of Ronald Hernandez has been one of the stranger episodes in Aberdeen’s recent history.

Having been bought for a near record transfer fee, the Venezuelan has seen little action, and it came as no surprise when Derek McInnes hinted at his departure.

It would be more of a surprise if the Dons actually recover their £850,000 outlay given that Ronald has spent less than four hours on the pitch in the last year.

The capture of the full-back was going to be the first stage of a new transfer policy, one of utilising Dave Cormack’s Atlanta and US contacts to bring young, promising players across the Atlantic, allow them to flourish at Pittodrie, then sell them on for big profits a few years later.

The first such attempt clearly hasn’t worked; it will now be interesting to see if the Dons pursue the project or decide to go down a more traditional route.