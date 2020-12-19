Cove Rangers undone by late Mark Lamont wonder-strike in 3-2 defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mark Lamont’s late wonder-strike condemned Cove Rangers to a 3-2 defeat against Clyde at the Balmoral Stadium.

Cove had been indebted to Mitch Megginson scored twice in five minutes in the first half to mark his return to the side, with David Goodwillie netting a brace from the penalty spot for Danny Lennon’s men.

The game appeared set for a draw until substitute Lamont fired home from the edge of the box in stoppage-time.

It now takes Cove’s run without a win to five and marks back-to-back defeats on home soil.

Cove were able to call on Megginson again after he overcome a hamstring problem, with Seb Ross drafted into the starting line-up at the expense of the absent Scott Ross.

With defeat in their last home outing against Montrose, the onus was on Cove to end their winless streak.

However, with 11 minutes on the clock, they found themselves behind, with Connor Scully, clipping Goodwillie just inside the penalty area. The Clyde captain took the spot-kick and finished from 12 yards.

Megginson had found the net on five occasions this season and his presence in the last two games had been sorely missed.

However, he gave a glimpse of his ability in equalising on 27 minutes, collecting the ball in the left channel and driving for goal, before beating David Mitchell inside his near post.

Clyde did not need such a quick reminder of Megginson’s danger but he provided one anyway. With Seb Ross laying the ball off at the edge of the box, the Cove skipper rolled it out of his feet and lifted the ball effortlessly into the top corner.

Cove had played into a strong wind in the first period but had largely kept Clyde at bay after the goal, with only a Josh Jack free-kick threatening the goal further.

Ten minutes into the second period the visitors dragged themselves level again, however. Goodwillie was central to it, winning a second penalty for a foul by Ryan Strachan, before beating Stuart McKenzie again from 12 yards.

The visitors now had their tails up and were more of a threat, despite the worsening conditions. Cove, meanwhile, were not forcing Mitchell into any meaningful saves.

Paul Hartley’s side were close to scrambling in a third when Connor Scully’s cross cannoned off the post and rebounded into a melee of players. However, a foul was instead given on Mitchell by referee David Dickinson.

A late rally from the hosts renewed hopes of a winner, with Strachan and Jamie Masson having shots blocked at point-blank range, before Lamont delivered the knockout blow with his fine strike.