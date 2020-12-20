Aberdeen up to third after victory at Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Ryan Hedges goal and an injury time Sam Cosgrove free kick gave Aberdeen victory at Kilmarnock as the Dons moved up to third in the Scottish Premiership.

Hedges’ deflected effort broke the deadlock before Cosgrove made the points secure in injury time at Rugby Park but the visitors were worth their hard-fought 2-0 victory as they moved above Hibernian and level with second placed Celtic who retain second spot on goal difference.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made one change from the side which beat Ross County 2-0 last weekend with Lewis Ferguson, who missed the game due to suspension, returning in central midfield. Dean Campbell was the player who dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen were dominant in the first half as they looked to stretch their unbeaten run at Rugby Park to 16 matches but they will be frustrated not to have made their possession count by the break.

Connor McLennan fired wide in the third minute before Curtis Main saw an effort blocked.

With Kilmarnock struggling to impose themselves the Dons took control of the game and the chances to break the deadlock continued to flow but Danny Rogers was not tested in the home goal.

Ryan Hedges fired over while Tommie Hoban headed over from a Jonny Hayes cross before Main squandered the best chance when ran clear of goal but opted to square the ball to Hedges rather than shoot and his weak pass was smothered by Rogers.

It took the Dons just seven minutes of the second half to finally take one of their chances and it was Hedges who made the breakthrough. The Wales international drove forward before beating Rogers with an 18-yard effort which deflected past the Kilmarnock goalkeeper.

Killie put Aberdeen under pressure as they chased an equaliser but the Dons should have put the game beyond the home side six minutes from time but substitute Sam Cosgrove saw his effort saved by Rogers.

However, Cosgrove would have the last say as he broke away in injury time, only to be hauled down by Killie substitute Brandon Haunstrup. Haunstrup was sent-off before Cosgrove fired home the free kick from the edge of the box with the last kick of the ball.