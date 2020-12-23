Lewis Ferguson hoping for happier trip to Motherwell after shutdown cancelled last Fir Park visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lewis Ferguson is hoping for a happier visit to Motherwell this evening.

The Dons make the journey for the first time back to Fir Park since their ill-fated trip on March 13 when Scottish football was placed into lockdown.

Aberdeen went into the match only a point behind the Steelmen and knowing a win would lift them into third place.

But, on the morning of the game, the SPFL confirmed that all Scottish football was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Motherwell went on to finish third when the decision was taken two months later to declare Celtic champions and confirm the Scottish Premiership standings for the 2019-20 season on the basis of points per game.

Ferguson said: “We went down there and had no clue what was ahead of us.

“We had been informed about the virus and we were starting to take small precautions.

“It wasn’t what it is like now. None of us knew what was going to happen.

“We were expecting to go down there and play. We had prepared as normal and then in the morning of the game when we were getting ready (Aberdeen’s head of medical) Adam Stokes got an email or a message to say the game was cancelled.

“It was weird, to be honest, as we never knew what to expect.

“We thought we were maybe going to be off for a week or two but it turned out to be a bit longer than that.”

The Dons will look to right the wrongs of one of their most disappointing displays of the season when they take on the Steelmen this evening.

Derek McInnes’ side were beaten 3-0 at Pittodrie in September when Well scored three times early in the first half.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Ferguson said: “I thought we were in good form going into the game.

“We were playing well.

“It was the Sunday after a European game and we just weren’t at it.

“It was an off day and Motherwell had a game plan.

“They matched us up and defended well.

“The early goals killed us.

“We were down 3-0 within 20 minutes and that gave us a mountain to climb.

“We just didn’t have the energy in the legs to get ourselves back in the game.

“That was a tough one to take.

“We will look to put things right this time.”

Ferguson made his 100th appearance for the Dons in Sunday’s 2-0 victory at Kilmarnock.

He said: “I knew for a while it was coming up.

“I just wanted to get my 100th game as soon as possible.

“I obviously wanted it to have come before now but the most important thing was getting the three points.

“The best one of the 100 was probably the (League Cup) semi-final against Rangers two years ago. That one stands out as do the other games where I have scored.

“I’ve got 20 goals in 100 games so I’m averaging one in five.

“In the second season I didn’t score as many as I would have liked but I have managed to get a few this season which has helped me.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Ferguson was pleased to see Sam Cosgrove get back on the goal trail by firing in a free kick in injury time against Killie.

He said: “I initially grabbed the ball thinking that it was a penalty or even if it was a free kick I fancied it.

“We had a wee chat when we put the ball down and Cozzy wanted to put his foot through it.

“Their wall wasn’t set up particularly well so if he got enough power it could have gone anywhere and deflected in or under the wall, as it did.

“I lined up as if I was going to hit to be a bit of a decoy and big Cozzy ran up and smashed it into the net.

“It was planned.

“It can do a lot (for Sam’s confidence) as every striker relies on their goal return.

“For him to get on the scoresheet was massive.

“Strikers can be lacking in confidence when they don’t score.

“That will do him the world of good.

“It was the same with Curtis Main a couple of weeks ago when he scored a couple against Ross County.

“To have both strikers on the scoresheet in the past couple of weeks can only be good for us.”