Aberdeen and Motherwell battle to Fir Park stalemate as Dons fall to fourth

Aberdeen’s grip on third place was short-lived after a goalless draw against Motherwell that never looked like catching fire.

Chances did fall the way of the visitors, mainly through Curtis Main in the first half, but two sides who qualified for Europe last season failed to deliver anything resembling that sort of quality.

The Dons had taken third following the 2-0 win at Kilmarnock at the weekend, however Hibernian’s 1-0 win over St Mirren handed them the spot behind Rangers and Celtic.

Aberdeen were unchanged from the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, with Tommie Hoban overcoming a hamstring injury to start.

The game also marked Andy Considine’s 500th start for the Dons. Fresh off signing a new one-year contract and becoming the club’s fifth-highest appearance-holder, Considine anchored the left side of a back three once again.

Curtis Main remained Derek McInnes’ of choice and within three minutes he nearly vindicated his manager’s decision. His run was sharp to collect Ryan Hedges’ flick before Jordan Archer could gather, however the angle narrowed before he could find the target.

Andy Considine made his 500th appearance for Aberdeen.Connor McLennan’s break into the left channel provided the opening for chance number two, with Hedges stepping over the cross for Matty Kennedy but the winger shot wide.

The Dons’ perseverance yielded yet more opportunities, with Main hitting the bar from close-range and Jonny Hayes seeing a low free-kick parried by Archer.

McInnes replaced McLennan at half-time with Sam Cosgrove, who came off the bench to score the second goal against Kilmarnock four days ago.

A teasing delivery from Matty Kennedy went unrewarded and while the Dons were able to get into good areas in possession, their final ball was poor.

Motherwell had not posed much of a goal threat either, with Callum Lang and Tony Watt struggling to affect the game.

It was not until the 80th minute where Stephen Robinson’s side fashioned a chance, with Liam Polworth seeing a goal-bound shot blocked by Considine.

The Dons had half-hearted appeals for a penalty waved away, when they felt Liam Grimshaw handled a Hayes cross, but referee Greg Aitken was unmoved and both sides held out for the draw.