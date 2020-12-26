Derek McInnes pleased to have Aberdeen back home after away-day run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is ready for a spell of home games after a challenging away run.

The Dons have played six of their last seven games on the road, with the 2-0 home win against Ross County the only fixture they have played at Pittodrie in that time.

Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone are the visitors to the north-east today and they were beaten 1-0 by the Dons in Perth earlier in the season.

Aberdeen drew 0-0 with Motherwell on Wednesday night and, in the last five weeks, have also travelled to Rangers, St Mirren (twice), Hamilton and Kilmarnock.

McInnes said: “We have done a lot of travelling. Now we can prepare for two out of the next three games at home. Hopefully we get the benefit of that.

“We were fortunate to beat St Johnstone earlier in the season. It looked like a 0-0 written all over it.

“I’ve seen St Johnstone a lot this season and they are very dogged, very organised and ordinarily very difficult to break down. Callum has got them well drilled and they have players who can score goals.

“It will be a tough game, but hopefully we go into it with a bit of confidence. If we can can be better in the opposition box, that will be the defining issue to help us win the game.”

McInnes is also looking forward to locking horns with Callum Davidson again, a man he signed as a player while in charge of the Saints.

Davidson served as assistant manager under Tommy Wright and also worked as a coach at Stoke City, Dunfermline Athletic and Millwall, prior returning to St Johnstone this summer as manager.

McInnes said: “I signed Callum as a player, but when we signed him we had a conversation that we could maybe take steps to help him into the coaching side of it.

“Callum had a very good career. I am drawn to those types – boys who made the most of what they had. He was always very eager and thirsty to learn and I felt he was on his path.

“He has done it a different way. He became a manager after a period of being a coach and an assistant manager and he has got his opportunity at a club he served so well.

“I like St Johnstone as a club and I like Callum. I have no doubts he will go on and do well.”

Aberdeen will assess Connor McLennan prior to the game after the midfielder came off against Motherwell with a suspected foot injury.