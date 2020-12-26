Aberdeen up to third after coming from behind to beat St Johnstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen moved back up to third place after digging deep to beat St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

Liam Gordon put Saints ahead before Sam Cosgrove equalised from the spot for the Dons. Ash Taylor’s second half goal completed the comeback as Aberdeen claimed all three points to move above Hibernian.

Dons boss Derek McInnes made two changes to the side which shared the spoils in the goalless draw at Motherwell on Wednesday.

Ross McCrorie missed out due to suspension while Connor McLennan was injured. Sam Cosgrove partnered Curtis Main in attack with Dean Campbell replacing McCrorie in midfield.

A dour first half came to life in the final seven minutes as the Dons went behind before hitting back to draw level in stoppage time.

Liam Gordon’s downward header from a Liam Craig free kick bounced down and over Joe Lewis to give Saints the lead but it lasted all of seven minutes as the Dons drew level from the spot.

Cosgrove, who earned the penalty after going down under a challenge from Jamie McCart, sent Zander Clark the wrong way to net his third goal of the campaign.

Aberdeen, boosted by their equaliser, continued the second half as they ended the first and their early pressure resulted in a second goal as Ash Taylor fired home after St Johnstone had failed to clear Lewis Ferguson’s corner.

Saints pushed for an equaliser but their hopes of getting something from the game evaporated when substitute Callum Booth was sent off for a foul on Andy Considine.