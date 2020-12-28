Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis wants to keep five-game unbeaten run going

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Aberdeen captain Joe Lewis is focused on building momentum after seeing his side move back into third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The Dons moved about Hibernian thanks to a 2-1 win against St Johnstone on Saturday and with 10 points amassed from the last four games and his side unbeaten in six league matches Lewis knows it is vital his side continues to pick up the points.

He said: “The teams that do best in the league are the ones that put runs together and this is a run we want to continue. It’s certainly not beyond us to do that and we feel we’ve got some confidence and winning momentum.

“Hibs are plugging away and it’s going to be a battle there certainly. We’ve got to look at Celtic as well and how they are doing. It is still very early and we’ve got to focus on ourselves as people have games in hand.

“We’ll keep going. We had a sticky week three or four weeks ago. There have been some disappointing results and some poor performances but in general there has been some really good play and there’s a lot more to come from us.”

The Dons did it the hard way on Saturday, recovering well from going behind to Liam Gordon’s header with goals from Sam Cosgrove and Ash Taylor securing the win.

The win was achieved in challenging conditions due to the high winds and while it is not a game which will live long in the memory the Aberdeen goalkeeper was thrilled to claim the three points.

He said: “Results like this are as important as a flowing 3-0 win against anyone. You were never going to see fantastic football in those conditions.

“A day like this, against a team which is always difficult opposition, you take the three points, forget about the game and move on. The three points are huge in horrendous conditions. The pitch was dry and it was difficult.

“The only thing I look for really is the forecast. I think it was an 18 or 19 mile an hour wind then was up to 40 miles per hour at 3pm and due to go back to 20 at 6pm. The conditions were against football or any sport. There are very few sports where wind helps it.”

Aberdeen are showing the consistency required to challenge at the top and Lewis is eager to continue the trend when his side travel to Livingston on Wednesday.

He said: “At Motherwell we probably didn’t test their goalkeeper enough but the point looked better than it did after the game. Your home games are important and we’re six games unbeaten and we want to keep it going.”