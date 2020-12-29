Derek McInnes wants one more 2020 push from Aberdeen against Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has called one more push this week as the Dons bid to end 2020 on a high.

The Dons have moved up to third place in the Scottish Premiership with Saturday’s 2-1 win against St Johnstone ensuring Aberdeen have taken 10 points from their last four league matches.

McInnes’ side will play their final game of the year at Livingston tomorrow (4pm) and the Aberdeen manager wants to bring in the new year in style.

The Dons boss said: “We’re third in the league now and we’re enjoying being there.

“I hear a lot about how strong the squad is, the strongest in my time, but we’re getting really stretched with injuries and suspensions at the minute and we had four young boys on the bench on Saturday, but we dug out the result.

“We’re asking a lot of the players this month with so many games, with Christmas and all, but they’ve been really professional and done a great job for us.

“We’re halfway through the season on 38 points and well on track to getting that European spot, but I believe, if we can get our strongest and best players available, and have a good January, there is a lot we can look forward to in the second half of the season.”

McInnes knows his side face a tough test at Tony Macaroni Arena against a resurgent Livi under new boss David Martindale, but the Dons boss believes his players are determined to head into 2021 with another victory.

He said: “Davie is making this management look easy and we know it’s going to be tough. They are obviously playing with a lot of confidence and bags of spirit as shown by them scoring another last-minute winner.

“We know it is going to be tough away from home against Livingston and it isn’t always pretty. The pitch is tight and short and the players need to get used to it.”

Aberdeen had to dig deep to overcome St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Boxing Day, coming from behind to win 2-1 in challenging conditions due to the high winds.

McInnes knows the elements made for a tough afternoon for both teams, but was pleased to see his side grind out another win.

He said: “It was really difficult for the players and when conditions are like that there is no enjoyment in the game. The enjoyment comes from getting the result and thankfully we managed to do that.

“This is December in Scottish football, it’s not always easy or enjoyable, but we got the job done. The squad is stretched at the minute and everyone is pulling their weight here to get results.”