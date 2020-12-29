Ross McCrorie enjoying being in thick of hectic festive schedule with Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross McCrorie says Aberdeen’s players relish having lots of games in quick succession.

The Dons are back in action tomorrow when they face Livingston at Almondvale – the fourth of five fixtures for the Reds in a two-week period.

Midfielder McCrorie, who is set to return to action having been suspended for the win over St Johnstone on Boxing Day, says players are well prepared for the busy period.

The 22-year-old said: “This is what pre-season is for, to get through all these games when they come thick and fast.

“As a footballer you relish when you’ve got two games a week. It’s not an excuse – we’re all fit boys and good athletes.”

Aberdeen returned to winning ways at the weekend by defeating Saints.

The Dons had been frustrated to only draw with Motherwell in their final pre-Christmas outing and McCrorie says that shows the expectation at Pittodrie.

The Scotland Under-21 cap added: “It’s our expectation levels as a team, we want to be pushing to win as many games as possible.

“We were frustrated not to get the three points against Motherwell, but it could end up being a good point on the road. If we want to have a successful season these are the kinds of games where we need to be picking up three points.”

McCrorie also praised Curtis Main for his displays in recent weeks.

The English striker has started Aberdeen’s last four fixtures and scored twice against Ross County earlier this month.

McCrorie said: “Certainly in the changing room, we all notice the work he does. He gives us a base up top to hit.

“When he’s in the middle, it gives you someone to bounce off and gives Hedges and whoever else is up there with him the chance to get us up the pitch.

Livi boss David Martindale, meanwhile, is targeting their first victory over Aberdeen in 16 years, but knows how tough it will be against the Dons.

Livi have scored wins over Celtic and Rangers since winning promotion in 2018, but have not managed to overcome Derek McInnes’s side.

The West Lothian side beat Aberdeen five times in the 2003-04 season, but have not done so since.

Martindale said: “That’s two-and-a-half years back in the Premiership and Aberdeen are the only team we haven’t beaten. We have taken points off Aberdeen, but they are the only team we’ve not beaten.

“They get a lot of negativity, but I think they are a fantastic football team. Derek’s done a great job with them and it’s a great squad of players.

“He has built a really successful team. Most years they are in cup finals and they are a really tough team.

“I have always found them to be one of the better teams in the league. I always find it really tough against Aberdeen because they are well-drilled and have very good players.”

Livi have recorded six straight wins since Martindale took over, but now face four games against top-four opposition before their Betfred Cup semi-final against St Mirren.

“It’s going to be tough, but the way we are applying ourselves, we are going to be in the games and give ourselves a chance. I think we are more than capable of picking up some points.”