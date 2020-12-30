Livingston v Aberdeen Premiership clash OFF after Almondvale pitch fails late inspection

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s final game of 2020 has been postponed after Livingston’s pitch failed a late inspection.

Concerns over snow and ice still covering parts of the Almondvale 4G surface prompted a 2pm inspection ahead of the Premiership meeting, which will now have to be rearranged for the new year.

The Dons, who will be frustrated by the lateness of the decision as they travel back up to the north-east, are next in action at home to Dundee United on Saturday.