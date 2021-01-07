Billy Dodds: Aberdeen are capable of ending Rangers’ long unbeaten run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Billy Dodds believes Aberdeen are capable of ending Rangers’ long unbeaten Premiership record.

Rangers have not in 22 league games this season – only dropping points in two – and are 19 clear at the top of the table after Saturday’s win over Celtic.

The Dons lost to Steven Gerrard’s side 1-0 at the start of the season and had four goals rattled past them at Ibrox in November.

The last team to beat Rangers in league action was Hamilton Accies in March, in a 1-0 away win.

Dodds, who played for both clubs, says Aberdeen are among the clubs capable of getting a result against Rangers.

He said: “If there’s any outwith Celtic capable of getting results against Rangers, then it’s Aberdeen. Celtic will be hoping Aberdeen can claw back two or three points, by drawing or winning the game.

“Aberdeen are one of the clubs – or very few clubs – that are capable of getting something, even with the disappointing draw against Dundee United.

“There’s a balance to be struck. Aberdeen can go and press to a certain level – maybe when Rangers have by-kicks – because you can adjust if they pass it out. If you press them in open play, they can get past you on the move.

“Don’t sit too deep or Rangers will pick you off. If they get that balance, I think they’ll be fine. Aberdeen have got the players to hurt Rangers but it’ll be difficult; Rangers haven’t been at their best in the last few games but they’ve won them.

“You’ve got to believe you can get a result against them, or you’re beaten before you go out. It’s not being kamikaze – it’s a structure that you know Derek McInnes moulds his teams on.”

Aberdeen have won three of their last eight league games, against Ross County, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.

Within that period have been goalless draws against Motherwell and Dundee United, with manager Derek McInnes alternating between playing Curtis Main as a lone striker or pairing him with Sam Cosgrove.

Last season’s top scorer Cosgrove has three goals to his name so far this campaign, following a spell out with a knee injury, while Main’s return of just two league goals both came in the 2-0 win over County.

Dodds added: “I preferred playing with someone who played differently to myself. I played with Duncan Shearer, who held it up and flicked things on. I would play round and about him.

“You like to play with someone different. I had to work round about Dunc – he was a magnificent goalscorer and I would create things for him. But we would share the load.

“I would be thinking against Rangers, Aberdeen will go with one up front. Derek will be looking at the way that Celtic game went (against Rangers) and think ‘we won’t be sitting too deep.

“Everyone was disappointed with the way the game went on the first day of the season. I don’t think he (McInnes) will allow that again.”