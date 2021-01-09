Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes challenges Dons to deliver against Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has challenged the Dons to show their real selves in their third meeting with Rangers this season.

In two defeats to Rangers this season, Aberdeen have struggled to assert themselves on the game, losing 1-0 at the start of the campaign and then suffering a 4-0 loss at Ibrox.

The Gers come to Pittodrie tomorrow looking to extend an imperious 22-game unbeaten run this season. Their win in the Granite City on the league’s opening weekend came courtesy of a Ryan Kent goal.

While the Dons have had mitigating factors in those previous two games, McInnes wants them to deliver the performance they are capable of tomorrow afternoon.

McInnes said: “We have to take confidence from the fact we have lost one game in 14 in the league.

“The last defeat was against Rangers when we were nowhere near what we are capable of. We know we are capable of so much better.

“We have to take confidence that we know, if we can produce a level of performance, it will make the game far more competitive and closer in terms of chances.

“Rangers have such a strong defensive record at the minute, but we have to make sure we ask the question and try to find opportunities in the game and take them.”

Steven Gerrard’s side have not lost since a defeat to Hamilton Accies in March, which has seen them stretch to a 19-point lead at the top of the table.

McInnes added: “We have got to show far more of ourselves in this game. We are against a team that are unbeaten in the league and have an unbelievable lead at the top end at this stage of the season to be so many points ahead of their nearest rivals.

“We know what we are up against on Sunday and it will be a tough, tough game. They have got to feel it is a tougher game for them than they have in the last two games.

“Our fight is with ourselves to show that.”