Aberdeen look set to miss out on former winger Gary Mackay-Steven, with reports saying he will sign for Hearts.

Mackay-Steven, 30, is a free agent having left MLS side New York City FC, who chose not to renew his contract.

The Dons are understood to have held talks with the player, who was at Pittodrie between 2017 and 2019, however, he looks set to have a medical at the Championship Jambos today before signing on at Tynecastle in a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Derek McInnes has previously spoken of his desire to sign an attacking game-changer in the January window to aid Aberdeen’s bid to beat Celtic to the Premiership’s runners-up spot.