Derek McInnes confirms Rangers approach for out-of-contract Scott Wright and says it will take ‘good offer’ to let attacker go this month

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has confirmed Rangers are interested in Scott Wright.

The 23-year-old Dons attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and clubs can sign him to a pre-contract agreement now.

McInnes spoke to Gers boss Steven Gerrard following the Light Blues’ 2-1 win at Pittodrie on Sunday.

He said: “There has been a conversation at boardroom level.

“I spoke to Steven yesterday, he called me to say that they would have an interest in Scott on a pre-contract and wanted to do things properly.

“That is not always the case when it gets to players running out of contract. We appreciate that Rangers came through the front door and did things properly.”

McInnes also revealed the price will need to be right for Aberdeen to let Wright go early, in the January window: “We don’t want to lose Scott, he is a key member of the team, as you know, and has been this season.

“So we are disappointed we are losing him come the end of the season.

“If we receive a good offer, from Rangers or whoever, it is up to the board to weigh that up, to see – like any of our players – if it is an opportunity for Scott to move on before the end of the season.”