Derek McInnes: Player concerns led to Aberdeen-Livingston call-off

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said concerns from the players led to last night’s game with Livingston being called off.

Match referee Steven McLean called the game off following a last-minute pitch inspection, with surface water on the turf causing issues.

McInnes said McLean spoke to players from both sides, who had completed their warm-ups and were awaiting notification to come out for kick-off, prior to the game being postponed.

McInnes said: “I think the referee, quite cleverly, has gone round the senior players, ones that he’s known for a long time, and asked their opinions. Managers can influence these things and we’re all keen to get the game moving.

“But the players expressed concerns. The referee asked the players if the players thought the pitch was unsafe and dangerous and the consensus was that it was.”

Following a pitch inspection this evening's game with Livingston has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. pic.twitter.com/YFMgMRvBjs — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 13, 2021

It is the second time the game has been called off in a fortnight, with a frozen pitch putting paid to the game on December 30.

However, on that occasion the Dons travelled fully aware that the game would be in doubt, which was not the case the second time around.

McInnes added: “When we were first travelling down there was no thought the game was ever in doubt. This has caught us out. When my staff went out for the warm-up that’s when they expressed concern about the water on the pitch.

“I can understand that – it looks dangerous, the amount of water on the pitch is unusual. There’s no blame on Livingston here. The only debate we had is whether we started the game, delayed the game but the forecast was to remain like that all night..

“When you’re walking across it it’s far easier to see the water on it. The groundsmen were sweeping it but once the game starts they obviously can’t do that. It was just going to get worse.

“It’s a real frustration that we’ve come down for a second time but there’s no blame on Livingston here. We’ve just been caught out.”

There will now have to be a decision as to when the game can be played, given both clubs are already playing catch-up on other clubs in getting games played.

McInnes added: “The only time I think we can do it is the Scottish Cup weekend. It was tough to get this game in the calendar as both of us are games behind others time. That’s the only time I can think of but I haven’t looked at things in depth.

“The only other date prior, to the Scottish Cup date being cancelled, was maybe sometime late in February. But hopefully Scottish Cup weekend might be an option as we’re keen to get it played.”