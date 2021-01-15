Aberdeen boss insists Scottish clubs are working hard to be Covid compliant

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists the hard work done by clubs in the Premiership in ensuring clubs as compliant with Covid-19 testing protocols should not be disregarded.

The top flight of Scottish football has been in focus again this week with some lower league club officials believing they are being punished for the actions of senior sides following the decision to postpone all games outwith the top two divisions.

Celtic’s trip to Dubai last week is the latest negative headline for the game, but Dons boss McInnes believes the work done by clubs to ensure football is continuing should be recognised.

He said: “I think there is an actual concern in football in general about how we navigate through this situation. I think clubs are doing so much to make sure that we do.

“It has not been without incident, we have not been devoid of criticism in the football world, but certainly a lot of good has been done to try to keep going, and hopefully that continues to be the case.

“A lot of financial input and a lot of sacrifices have been made so we can get football played in the top-flight and it is good the Championship can remain with testing and at the minute, we continue.

“But there’s always a natural concern at the back of the mind and, given what is happening in England, that is starts to affect us here too. Hopefully we can keep going.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon insists there will be no more chances for Scottish football, but McInnes believes it is unfair to ignore the hard work clubs have put in to try to meet the strict protocols.

He said: “I think in general we just need to be as squeaky clean as we can be and highlight the professionalism of the majority of clubs.

“It is easy to highlight the incidents where clubs have not done things properly and where players have not done things quite right, but highlight the effort and professionalism everyone is making as well to try and keep the whole thing moving. It is not easy.

“We are putting ourselves out all the time and others can maybe work in a safe environment, but we have to go out there. We enjoy it, this is our job and – when it was taken away from us – it was really tough.

“When I take myself back to that period when we did not know if we would get up and running, we want to try and do everything to avoid that situation again.”