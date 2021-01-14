Ryan Edmondson joins Northampton Town after Aberdeen loan spell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen loanee Ryan Edmondson has joined English League One side Northampton Town until the end of the season.

Edmondson spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the Dons from Leeds United but the deal was not extended beyond this month.

He has quickly found a new home for himself, however, with Keith Curle moving to bring the teenage striker to Sixfields.

✍️Welcome to @LUFC striker Ryan Edmondson who has joined the club on loan for the rest of the season https://t.co/m3LnZCOqCb — Northampton Town (@ntfc) January 14, 2021

Edmondson managed two goals in 14 league appearances for Aberdeen, in a spell which was hampered at the start due to an ankle injury.

However, he returned earlier than expected in September 2020 and scored twice in the 4-2 win over Hamilton Accies a month later.

Northampton manager Keith Curle told their club website: “Ryan has a lot of excellent attributes and I am really pleased we are able to bring him to the club.

“He is a mobile, hard working, aggressive centre forward. He has a hunger and a desire to score goals and he is capable of scoring different types of goals. Beyond that, he is someone who can link play well, he also has an excellent work ethic and is someone willing to go the extra mile for the team.

“He is a player we spotted a while ago and have tracked for some time, we tried to sign him in the last transfer window and I am delighted we have been able to secure his signature now.

“It is also pleasing that Leeds United have seen how we help to develop young players and are happy to allow Ryan to join us at this stage of his career.”