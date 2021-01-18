Aberdeen winger Scott Wright gets Frank Ross backing in break-out year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Frank Ross is pleased to see his close friend Scott Wright getting the rewards he deserves.

Wright has had his most promising season in an Aberdeen shirt, which looks set to earn him a move to Rangers either this month or in the summer.

Ross used to travel to training with Wright during their time together at the Dons and played in the same youth and reserve teams.

Wright returned at the start of this season following a cruciate ligament lay-off and has impressed in a front three, striking up a promising partnership with Ryan Hedges.

He has turned down an extension at Pittodrie and looks bound for Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard speaking about their pursuit of Wright on Friday.

Ross, now at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles, feels Wright deserves the good fortune he has enjoyed this season.

© EVENING EXPRESS

He said: “He’s such a good player. I don’t think a lot of people have seen how good he is. On his day, he can just beat people and score.

“He reminds me of Ryan Kent, with the explosiveness he has. He can go in to Rangers and be one of their better players.

“Being a local boy from Balmedie, me and him used to drive in (to training) together and roomed together with Scotland. He’s such a nice lad, so he deserves it.

“We grew quite close, so it’s really good to see he’s playing up to his potential. I’m so happy for him.”

Ross himself has had to overcome significant injury problems, with back and ankle problems accelerating the end of his time with Aberdeen.

He has found himself in an out of the team at Go Ahead, who play in the second tier of Dutch football, and Ross suffered a minor leg break in training earlier this season.

However, he feels adapting to the style of football implemented by head coach Kees van Wonderen, with five starts and nine substitute appearances under his belt.

Go Ahead sit seventh in the Eerste Divisie table, after 19 games of the season.

He added: “In football terms it’s so different to Scotland. There’s a lot more running over here and the training is a lot more possession-based. There’s a lot of technical stuff which suits me down to a tee.

“I feel so fit just now. It’s crazy the amount of running we do – I think the last time I did this much running was with Jim Duffy at Morton. But it’s been good. You feel good after it.

“The coach wants to play like Jurgen Klopp, with lots of pressing, and it does take a while to get used to. I’ve been playing left-wing for the whole season and the coach has given me the freedom to go and play, which has been nice.

“The fans had a vote for the best player of the first six months of the season and voted me the winner. I’ve only started five games – I’ve come on in pretty much every game and I think after the two years I’ve had, the coach is being safe with me.

“I’m just dying to get playing a bit more and get more games under my belt.”