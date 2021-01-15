Aberdeen close to new deal for attacker Connor McLennan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen are close to agreeing a new deal with winger Connor McLennan.

McLennan is in the last six months of his deal at Pittodrie, but the Dons are close to agreeing a contract extension with the Peterhead-born attacker.

Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “There’s been a contract offered to Connor and we’re hoping we can resolve that.

“We’re optimistic on that front that Connor will re-sign.”

McLennan has struggled with niggling injuries so far this season, but McInnes has challenged the 21 year-old to establish himself as a regular in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “We just need to get him on the pitch more, he’s picked up little injuries and little niggles over the last wee while which have kept him out.

“He’s one that we think has got potential – he’s got pace, power, he can play off either side or in the number 10.

“Connor just needs to bring it all together really and get a run at it.

“That’s similar to the development of Scott (Wright). Connor’s now at an age where we’re looking for that bit more responsibility and certainty from performances.

“Staying fit and having less niggles will be part of that process for him.

“Physically he’s got a good body for playing football with good power and he just needs to bring it all together now.

“He’s had plenty of game time up to now and we’re just looking for that to increase in the next wee while and hopefully he can be on the coach and part of the squad that tries to get a result at Ross County.”

Scott Wright situation ‘not any further forward’

Rangers target Scott Wright will also travel to Dingwall with the Dons, with McInnes confirming there has been no progress made on talks between the parties for Wright.

© SNS Group

He said: “The initial contact was at the beginning of the week and there have been no discussions at boardroom level so I’m led to believe, unless something has happened this morning, which I doubt as my chairman is in America.

“I spoke to him last night and there’d been no discussions. There’s no change from us, it’s not any further forward.”

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says a player-exchange could be agreed to land Wright in this window with former Don Greg Stewart, who had two loan spells at Pittodrie, linked with a third spell at Aberdeen.

The Press and Journal understands Stewart is not a target.

McInnes said: “What we’re looking for, like for any of our players regardless of whether they have six months to go or four years to go, it’s just to get a good deal. That will remain the case.

“I’m not commenting on any individual players. Whether a deal can or can’t be done remains to be seen.”