Under-fire boss Derek McInnes confident he has backing of Aberdeen board

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes he has the support of his board at Pittodrie following criticism from supporters.

A section of the Dons support have called for a change at Pittodrie following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Ross County. McInnes understands the frustration of supporters following the loss, but is confident he retains the backing of chairman Dave Cormack and his directors.

He said: “I totally understand it. I expect it and I’m used to the criticism. I’ve been involved in football since I left school at 16, 33 years ago, and I understand criticism.

“When we first came in our remit was to be a top-six team, try to get into Europe, try to win a cup, develop players and sell them, get to cup finals and be competitive and we’ve done all that.

“I understand criticism, I really do. Every week there is criticism of every manager, but I believe I work for a board who recognise what we’ve done in our time here and are grateful for the consistency we’ve shown and continue to show.

“Do we want better? Aye, of course we do. Results like Saturday have been by and large very rare, but we do deserve criticism for the result, no doubt. It was a horrible day and a poor performance but we are not a poor team.”

Pictures of banners outside Pittodrie have appeared on social media this week and, while the Dons have declined to comment on the messages, McInnes, who says he understands the frustration at last weekend’s result, expects his side, which is fourth in the Premiership with two games in hand on third-placed Hibernian, to finish the season strongly.

He said: “We know we’re sitting in a position where even if we win one of our two games in hand we are back into third place. We have work to do to show we can qualify for Europe once again, but that has always been our remit at the start of the season.

“We want to qualify for Europe as quick as we can and have a right good go at the cups. I don’t see this season being any different.

“We win our games in hand, we are in third spot and we are in and around Livingston and Hibs, who have had plenty of plaudits this season. We are judged on previous campaigns and I believe we will show our strength between now and the end of the season.”