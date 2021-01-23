Greg Leigh ready to lend Aberdeen a helping hand after returning to fitness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

He played no part in the day to forget in Dingwall but Greg Leigh hopes he can help with the recovery effort at Aberdeen.

The Dons defender missed the 4-1 loss at Ross County, but is back in the fold following a hamstring injury for the visit of Motherwell to Pittodrie today and he knows the importance of a positive response from his club.

He said: “Obviously it was a tough one to take so everyone was a bit down at the start of the week, but it’s in our minds to bounce back.

“We are positive about the games coming up, so things have picked up and we are looking forward to it. It’s game after game, so we have plenty to focus on.

“The Ross County game, if you look it in isolation, it was a bad day for us. So it’s important we look inward and focus on how we are going to go forward.

“There has been a lot of emphasis on what’s being said outside, but for us we just have to focus on our season and go on a run of wins.

“With so many games coming up, we have a chance to build some real form and momentum.

“When you can do that at this time of year, when it comes to the end of the season you have a real foundation to achieve what you want.

“Things like third place, we have two games in hand, so there is a lot to play for in them.”

The visit of Motherwell today represents a test of Aberdeen’s powers of recovery as much as their resolve, but Leigh is confident his side can enjoy a strong a finish to the season as they bid for a top-three finish.

He said: “We have more games to play so for as much as last weekend was a disappointment, in the games we are favourites it’s on us to go forward and be the dominant team in games.

“That’s what everyone is looking forward to, we want to show what we’ve got and bounce back.

“The league is a bit different this season, so it’s important we stamp our authority on it.”

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibernian by a point and are seven points adrift of Celtic, who are second, with 16 games remaining.

Celtic’s failure to mount a title challenge has been the national focus this season, but they remain in the driving seat for second place.

Aberdeen could be forgiven for feeling they have missed a chance to take advantage, but Leigh insists the players are focused on themselves rather than the form of their rivals.

He said: “When you look at games, we could have won maybe in the last few weeks, games where we haven’t scored goals and should, where things haven’t gone right for us.

“That hurts us more than worrying about what anyone else is doing. When you look at those games in isolation you can literally look and say right this is what we need to put right.

“Those are positives in the way we can look at to go forward.

“We know that if we got a goal there that is the game as last weekend aside we have kept clean sheets in some games.

“Getting the goal would have made the difference. It is irritating because at the end of the day it is a league sport.

“If we do focus on ourselves, it will all fall into place.”