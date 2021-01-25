Sheffield Wednesday unlikely to swoop for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sheffield Wednesday have been priced out of a move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

The managerless Owls, who are second bottom of the English Championship, approached the Dons about signing Cosgrove, but are unable to meet Aberdeen’s valuation of their player.

Aberdeen accepted a £2.7 million offer from French club Guingamp last summer, but Cosgrove opted to stay at Pittodrie, and it is understood the transfer fee and package for Cosgrove is beyond Wednesday’s reach.

Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move to Cosgrove ahead of the transfer window closing on Monday at midnight.

One player who will be leaving Pittodrie, however, is midfielder Scott Wright.

Talks have been ongoing for the last two weeks and the 23-year-old will move to Ibrox in the summer after signing a three-year deal with Steven Gerrard’s side unless the two clubs agree a free for Wright to move before the transfer window closes at midnight on Monday.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said: “We look forward to Scott joining Rangers and we are excited to see him continue to develop his talent working with Steven and all of our staff. Scott fits our football identity and our plan for the development of our squad.

“Adding Scott, as a young Scottish player, who will continue to enhance his talent here, is part of our plan.

“I’ve enjoyed all of our conversations and we can see that Scott is a very humble young man who is both determined and excited to be part of what we are building here at Rangers.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes, meanwhile, has urged his side to build on their step in the right direction as they bid to build on their first win of 2021.

The Dons moved back up to third place in the Scottish Premiership, four points behind second-placed Celtic, thanks to a 2-0 win against Motherwell on Saturday and, with games at St Johnstone tomorrow and Livingston on Saturday, McInnes is looking for his side to put together a consistent run of wins.

© SNS Group

He said: “Saturday was a real step in the right direction as the players were terrific and there were some very good individual performances in what could have been a difficult game.

“We are back to third in the table and are actually five points better off than we were at this stage last season.

“We’ve got St Johnstone, a double header with Livingston and then Hibs. They are tough opponents and a good level of performance will be required to beat these teams.

“First we move on to St Johnstone and hopefully we can build on Saturday’s performance.

“That’s the key for any team wherever you are in the league. We want to get that consistency, as we have only had five defeats this season and three in the league were against Rangers.

“They have been a tough opponent for most, but in general our level of performance has been good enough to get us where we are.

“We are still looking for a bit more and if we can get that for the rest of the season hopefully we can be the team that meets its objective.”