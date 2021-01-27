Derek McInnes: Aberdeen’s valuation must be met before players can leave Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists no player will be leaving the club in the next week unless the club’s valuation is met.

Striker Sam Cosgrove is being tracked by clubs in England with Sheffield Wednesday having been put off from making a bid, while Scott Wright has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers and will move to Ibrox in the summer unless a deal can be struck before Monday’s deadline.

McInnes, however, has reiterated his belief the club will not be letting anyone leave under market value.

He said: “Whatever value the club puts on a player is for the club to consider. The club has got to be happy with any offer that comes in before it will look to sell.

“People can look at the evidence of Sam’s body of work. Number nines are difficult to come across and, while has not quite reached the heights in recent months, the potential is there and there are clubs in the Championship monitoring Sam.

“Whether they can do anything in this window or beyond, however, remains to be seen.”

© SNS Group

A banner at Pittodrie criticising Wright for opting to join Rangers appeared on Monday night following the announcement of the agreement being reached, but McInnes has reiterated his intention to continue utilising the 23-year-old if he remains an Aberdeen player after the window closes.

He said: “He will be in the squad. I’ve said in an ideal situation, these things you want to try and get resolved if you can.

“If we can’t and we don’t get a good offer, then it’s important that we don’t weaken our own team. He’s a good player for us and he continues to be a good player for us until something changes.

“I think it’s important for us as a team to try to be as strong as we can between now and the end of the campaign.

“We’ve got loads to play for and it’s important that we continue to utilise the players that we’ve got, the players that we’re paying wages for and players that are ours.

“Scott’s made his mind up in the last couple of weeks about what he wants to do. I think in the last couple games he’s been fully committed. He’s been very good in the couple of games he has played for us.”

Wright’s next destination may have angered some Dons fans, but McInnes believes there are other examples of former Dons having shown their commitment after reaching agreements in similar circumstances and expects Wright to follow suit, starting with tonight’s Premiership match at St Johnstone (6pm).

He said: “There’s a couple of examples. Kenny McLean signed for Norwich, and we probably got the best six months out of Kenny after he left and returned on loan.

“Graeme Shinnie signed a pre-contract with us when he was at Inverness and he wanted to show everybody that he hadn’t downed tools and that he was committed as ever and went on to lift the Scottish Cup.

“I do think that in the conversations I’ve had with Scott and players in similar situations, it’s important that you don’t have anybody question you and you show that full commitment.

“He’s got team-mates here who are friends, and we all want the best for Aberdeen this season. He’s made the decision to leave the club at the end of the campaign and there’s nothing we can do about that.”