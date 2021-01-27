Aberdeen draw a blank in Perth stalemate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen drew a blank in front of goal as they were held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Dons shaded what was a typically keenly contested affair between these sides but they were unable to find the goal they craved as they had to settle for a point.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes made one change from the weekend with Funso Ojo, who has been linked with a loan move to Wigan Athletic in League One, absent from the squad which travelled to Perth.

Ross McCrorie took his place in the side after recovering from a punctured muscle in his foot in the 4-1 loss at Ross County.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson made two changes from the 3-0 win against Hibernian in the Betfred Cup semi-final with Michael O’Halloran and Craig Bryson replacing Ali McCann and David Wotherspoon in the starting 11. New loan signing Glenn Middleton was on the bench.

The Dons suffered a blow in the opening minutes when Tommie Hoban was forced off due to a head knock after colliding with team-mate McCrorie. Dean Campbell replaced the former Watford man as McCrorie moved to the three-man defence.

Despite the early reshuffle Aberdeen were the better side and should have made their pressure count in the opening 45 minutes with Ash Taylor heading over before Sam Cosgrove headed straight at Zander Clark in the St Johnstone goal.

Ryan Hedges also had a chance following a clever pass from Scott Wright but Saints managed to block his effort before scrambling the ball clear.

Saints were reduced to hitting on the counter but they came close to taking the lead before the break when Craig Conway put in a great cross for Michael O’Halloran but he headed over the crossbar from six yards.

Cosgrove saw another effort blocked at the start of the second half before Matty Kennedy’s curling effort was tipped over the crossbar by Clark but the Dons could not find the goal they craved as they had to settle for a point in Perth.