Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo nearing exit for Wigan Athletic – report

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Midfielder Funso Ojo is set to leave Aberdeen for Wigan Athletic, according to a report.

The Belgian, 29, who formerly played for PSV Eindhoven, has struggled for game time at Pittodrie this season, making just 13 appearances.

Ojo is not in the Aberdeen squad for tonight’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone and the deal for him to move to League One Wigan will be done by the weekend.

🆕 | Here is the Aberdeen team to face St Johnstone in Perth this evening. COYR!#StandFree pic.twitter.com/cEM7Z9hFhE — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 27, 2021

Rangers-bound Scott Wright is in the starting line-up for the Saints game, despite agreeing a pre-contract with the Ibrox side earlier this week.

Ross McCrorie has also recovered from muscle damage in an ankle suffered at Ross County to start.