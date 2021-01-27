Thursday, January 28th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo nearing exit for Wigan Athletic – report

by Ryan Cryle
January 27, 2021, 5:01 pm Updated: January 27, 2021, 5:11 pm

Midfielder Funso Ojo is set to leave Aberdeen for Wigan Athletic, according to a report.

The Belgian, 29, who formerly played for PSV Eindhoven, has struggled for game time at Pittodrie this season, making just 13 appearances.

Ojo is not in the Aberdeen squad for tonight’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone and the deal for him to move to League One Wigan will be done by the weekend.

Rangers-bound Scott Wright is in the starting line-up for the Saints game, despite agreeing a pre-contract with the Ibrox side earlier this week.

Ross McCrorie has also recovered from muscle damage in an ankle suffered at Ross County to start.

