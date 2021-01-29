Matty Kennedy confident the goals will flow for Aberdeen with a bit of luck

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Matty Kennedy insists it is vital the Aberdeen players trust in their methods if the goals are to start flowing again at Pittodrie.

The Dons have averaged a goal a game in the last five matches and, despite extending their lead on fourth-placed Hibernian to three points thanks to a goalless draw at St Johnstone, there was a sense of frustration at not taking all three points in Perth.

With a double-header against Livingston next up, followed by a trip to Hibs, Kennedy believes the scoring rate will improve if his side can be a littler sharper in the final third.

He said: “It is frustrating. We’ve been playing well for the last few weeks, but it’s just that final bit, the ball isn’t going in the back of the net.

“On another day, Big Sam (Cosgrove) and Ryan Hedges get a couple of goals. But it wasn’t to be. Hopefully that wee bit of luck comes our way.

“We’ve got a lot of attacking players on the pitch. He’s got me and Jonny out wide playing in wing back roles and it suits us. We’ve been creating chances.

“The gaffer does want a lot of attacking players on the park. Scotty Wright and Hedgey are in the number 10 roles and they’ve been playing well together.

“It’s just that final shot or cross or whatever isn’t coming off at the minute, so hopefully it can in future games.”

Asked if he thinks a team is going to suffer when Aberdeen click in front of goal, Kennedy said: “I think we’ve just got to keep going game by game, keep putting in good performances and the chances will come.

“I’m sure we’ll get a few goals. Winning 5-0 doesn’t matter, winning 1-0 is three points, the exact same. Hopefully we can try and do that in the next few games.”

Kennedy believes Wednesday’s goalless draw at his former club St Johnstone summed up the issue facing his side at the moment.

He said: “I thought we dominated the game, especially in the first half. We had a few chances we never took, but I thought we played well during the game. It was just that final bit we were missing.

“We’re just missing that wee bit of luck up front at the moment and hopefully that comes in future games.”

Kennedy’s team-mate Scott Wright answered any questions about his commitment following his pre-contract agreement with Rangers with a good showing in Perth and Kennedy has no doubts Wright will have a key role to play if he is still at Pittodrie after the transfer window closes on Monday.

He said: “I think since what’s happened, Scotty’s still been one of our main players. He works hard for the team, he’ll be wanting to play every game and he’s a big player for us.

“Even against St Johnstone, he was running his pan in. I don’t see why [he can’t play]. He’s put in a good performance for the team.”