CONFIRMED: Funso Ojo departs Aberdeen for loan spell at Wigan

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo has joined English League One side Wigan Athletic on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Ojo, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Pittodrie this season since the arrival of Ross McCrorie and departs having made just 13 appearances to this point in the campaign.

The Belgian, who arrived at Pittodrie in 2019, choosing Aberdeen over Premiership rivals Hibs, was not in the matchday squad for last night’s 0-0 draw with St Johnstone, having travelled down south to complete his move.

Last night, Dons boss Derek McInnes said: “Funso is down south with a view of having a loan with a club in England. It’s up to the club and Funso to agree that.

“He was originally in the squad and we were happy to have him in the squad but he was keen to get down the road and get that move sorted.”

The former PSV Eindhoven player has 18 months left on his Reds deal, but it seems unlikely he will have a Reds future after his loan at the relegation-battling Latics.