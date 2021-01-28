Connor McLennan pens two-year Aberdeen contract extension until 2023

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Connor McLennan has signed a contract extension with Aberdeen until 2023.

The club academy product was due to see his deal finish at the end of the current season but has penned a new two-year deal.

Manager Derek McInnes revealed earlier this month the Dons were close to tying down the winger, who is a north-east native.

📝 We can this evening confirm Connor McLennan has agreed a contract extension that will see him remain at Pittodrie until 2023. 👏 Congratulations Connor! #StandFree Read more 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 28, 2021

The Scotland under-21 international has scored seven goals in 67 appearances for Aberdeen since making his senior debut in the 2015-16 season. He also had a loan spell at Brechin City during their season in the Championship.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “I’m delighted Connor has committed himself to the club for the next two years and it is vital he now capitalises on this opportunity and continues to work hard on his development.

“He is a player we have a lot of belief in, and it will be an important two years for Connor to really fulfil his potential.”

McLennan has played 14 times for the Dons this season but has recently been troubled by a foot injury, picked up in the draw with Motherwell last month.

It comes on the same day midfielder Funso Ojo completed a loan move to English League One side Wigan Athletic.