Aberdeen linked with loan move for Scotland Under-21s star Fraser Hornby as they seek Sam Cosgrove replacement

Aberdeen have been linked with a loan move for Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby.

The Dons are searching for a striker as they prepare for Sam Cosgrove’s expected departure to English Championship outfit Birmingham City for £2 million.

It is understood their number one target remains Ross County’s Ross Stewart.

However, with the transfer window closing on Monday and one of their two remaining strikers, Curtis Main, an injury doubt for tomorrow’s Premiership meeting with Livingston, boss Derek McInnes could launch a bid for Reims targetman Hornby, 21.

The Everton youth academy product has never scored a senior goal, but has 16 Scotland U21 caps, scoring 10 goals.

Hibs are also said to be after the youngster from France’s Ligue 1.