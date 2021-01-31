Scotland under-21 international Fraser Hornby ‘agrees’ deal to join Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland under-21 international Fraser Hornby has agreed a deal to join Aberdeen, according to reports.

The Dons are searching for a new forward with Sam Cosgrove set to move to Birmingham City in a £2million deal.

According to a report in the Daily Record, Hornby has agreed to join Aberdeen on loan for the rest of the season.

Hornby has made only three appearances for French Ligue 1 side Reims since moving from Everton in a £1.8million deal last summer.

Speaking after Birmingham’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City at St Andrews on Saturday, Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka said he was looking forward to working with Cosgrove.

He said: “He is big, he is powerful, he has something that sometimes we are missing, that power to hold the ball, to go into space, to head to the corners and the set-pieces. He is good with the ball to link with the No. 10 if we play with a No. 10.

“Sometimes I have seen him play as a winger so we could play him on the wing, I am really pleased with him here if everything ends tomorrow.

“He can be a younger version of Jukey (Lukas Jutkiewicz), he is maybe taller than Jukey, he is a good player, a good kid, a good character. Someone who is going to give us a lot of things.

“He was scoring goals and when a player is scoring goals it is not difficult to follow him.

“I hope he can keep scoring goals here. Since I was here I knew the condition I had in the market for the summer and I knew the condition I had for the market here and for the transfers in the following window. We have everything under control.”