Ross McCrorie: Never mind Celtic and Hibs, Aberdeen must focus on themselves

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie insists the players are fighting against themselves rather than Celtic and Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Saturday’s goalless draw at Livingston was the second game in a row in which Aberdeen failed to score, with the point leaving the Dons five points behind second-placed Celtic, while their lead on fourth-placed Hibs is down to a point following the Hibees’ win at Dundee United.

With 13 games remaining, there promises to be several twists and turns as the race to the finish line gathers pace.

But McCrorie believes the Dons’ focus must stay on their own results rather than those of their rivals. He said: “We are not bothered about other teams. Our fight is with ourselves and we are concentrating on our performances and trying to pick up as many points as possible.

“We are Aberdeen and we just have to focus on ourselves.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win as we want to accumulate as many points as possible. Livingston are on a good run but we still came here to win.”

With Sam Cosgrove departing the club for Birmingham City, the loss of the club’s leading goalscorer last season leaves the Dons in a race against the clock to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.

Dons boss Derek McInnes says he hopes to add at least one new face before tomorrow’s return match against Livingston at Pittodrie, but believes any new arrivals will be loan deals.

Striking reinforcements are clearly a priority, but McCrorie insists the responsibility for scoring goals is one which must be shared by the whole team.

© SNS Group

He said: “The onus has to be on the whole team. We all need to start chipping in with goals.

“We are creating chances, but – at the end of the day – we have got to finish them. If we start doing that then we will start to get results.

“We have a good platform to build on with the clean sheets we are keeping.”

McCrorie came close to scoring at Almondvale, but saw his late effort saved.

Despite failing to take all three points, the midfielder insists there were positives from his side’s display.

McCrorie said: “It was a difficult game, but we had our chances.

“I thought we played really well and I thought we were the better team.

“It just came down to small margins. The build-up play was good and we just need to get some goals which we are lacking at the moment.

“I thought we really restricted them and it was disappointing to drop two points.”

On his chance which was saved, he added: “I haven’t seen it back yet, but it was from a tight angle.

“The keeper makes a good save, but I would have liked to bury it.”