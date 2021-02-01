Deadline day: Aberdeen set to complete loan deal for Reims forward Fraser Hornby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen are set to complete the loan signing of Scotland under-21 international Fraser Hornby today as a replacement for Sam Cosgrove.

Birmingham City confirmed the signing of Cosgrove on a three-and-a-half-year deal yesterday with the fee believed to be around £2 million.

The Dons have moved swiftly to find a replacement with Hornby understood to have travelled to Scotland from France yesterday after agreeing to move to Pittodrie until the end of the season.

Hornby has made only three appearances for French Ligue 1 side Reims since moving from Everton in a £1.8m deal last summer. But Reims have high hopes for the 6ft 5in attacker and hope a spell in Scotland will be beneficial for his development.

Hornby is the all-time top goalscorer for Scotland at under-21 level with 10 goals – two more than Jordan Rhodes and Scott Booth achieved.

The Dons paid only £30,000 to buy Cosgrove from Carlisle United in January 2018, although United will stand to gain from the deal in the form of a sell-on clause.

Last summer, Aberdeen accepted a £2.7m bid for Cosgrove from French Ligue 2 side Guingamp, but Cosgrove turned down the move.

The Dons said the fee paid by Birmingham represents “a significant deal for Aberdeen FC, and underlines our commitment to developing our young talented assets”.

The Englishman scored 47 goals in 103 appearances for the Dons. He finished top scorer for the past two seasons, but had netted only three times this term after missing the start of the season with injury.

Reds boss Derek McInnes said: “We wish Sam well. He’s been a good servant to us, but we felt it was the right time, on the back of the offer we received, and with 18 months left on his contract.

“The improvement in Sam since he arrived is clear for all to see and I’ve no doubt he will go on and do well at Birmingham.

“We have benefited greatly from his goals and overall contribution to the team and we wish him all the best in the future.”

The Dons, however, have been unsuccessful in their attempts to sign Ross County forward Ross Stewart on a pre-contract deal.

McInnes has been a long-term admirer of the Staggies forward, who last night completed a permanent move to English League One side Sunderland on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Dons could make another addition before the transfer window closes if Scott Wright completes his move to Rangers. The winger has already signed a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox club.