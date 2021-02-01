Ex-Aberdeen youngster Terry Taylor signs for League One side Burton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen youngster Terry Taylor has joined League One side Burton Albion from Wolves.

Taylor, who came through the Dons academy and attended the Performance School at Hazelhead Academy, has joined Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at Grimsby Town, making 13 appearances in League Two. He joined Wolves from Aberdeen’s youth academy in 2017.

Taylor told the club website: “It feels great and I’m delighted to be here. I can’t wait to get playing.

✍️ Burton Albion are delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Terry Taylor from @Wolves! Welcome to Burton Albion, Terry! Read more from our new signing here.#BAFC 👇👇👇 — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) February 1, 2021

“I know Burton have been watching me for a couple of seasons, but I think the real interest came from the new manager.

“Ever since then, the move has intrigued me and luckily we’ve got it done.

“I’m at an important part of my career where I’ve had a taste of league football and I want more, so I’m delighted to be coming to this club.

“It’s a great club for me to come to and perform really well, for myself, the fans, the team and the manager.”

The 19-year-old made his senior debut last season in the Carabao Cup for Wolves, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

He joins another ex-Aberdeen youngster at the Pirelli Stadium, with Jevan Anderson – son of former Aberdeen skipper Russell – also on their books. Anderson joined Hereford on a month-long loan deal at the weekend.