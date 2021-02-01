Something went wrong - please try again later.

A deal for Aberdeen to bring in striker Fraser Hornby on loan is close, according to Dons assistant manager Tony Docherty.

Aberdeen are keen to bring in Hornby – Scotland under-21s record goalscorer – on a temporary deal from Reims in a bid to plug the gap left by Sam Cosgrove’s departure.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Livingston, Docherty said: “It’s close – you’re never there until you’re there. We’re endeavouring to do all as we can as a club to get things over the line.

“Fraser is a player we’ve looked at for quite some time – he’s a fantastic young Scottish player. Until it’s in black and white we can’t discuss it but he’s certainly a player who we really admire and would be a good addition.

“They’re very busy in the background at the moment try to establish everything – not just the signing but the possibility of being available tomorrow night. We’re endeavouring to do as much as we can as a club.”

Hornby has managed just three appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, after joining from Everton last summer.

Docherty also paid tribute to Cosgrove, who brought a three-year stint with the Dons to an end on Sunday when he completed his move to Championship side Birmingham City.

He added: “Over the last couple of campaigns Sam’s been great. He will be a loss but everyone in the changing room will wish him well.

“We’ve had it before with Scott McKenna doing well and moving on, Kenny McLean before that, Graeme Shinnie. If boys do the business for Aberdeen, opportunities arise them.

“We move on as a club and we’re endeavouring to bring in the type of striker the team needs. We don’t want to stand still; we want to get our goals-for column up a lot and hopefully that will get us achieving the objectives we set out.”