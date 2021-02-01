CONFIRMED: Bruce Anderson leaves Aberdeen for Hamilton loan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson has been loaned to Hamilton for the rest of the season.

Anderson, 22, returned from a loan at Championship rival Ayr United last month, but has been sent out again, this time staying in the top-flight with Accies.

The Banff-raised attacker has made 39 appearances for Aberdeen, four of which have been starts, and scored three goals.

Dons boss Derek McInnes told the club’s website: “We were looking to get Bruce the best loan deal possible in the summer and that was ideally in the Premiership, but with the ongoing issues around the game, it was a very difficult and short transfer window.

“The Championship and Ayr United was the eventual destination. Having spoken to Bruce and his agent this month, we were keen to explore the best loan option for him for the rest of the season.

“Bruce is at the age where he needs to be playing regular football, week in, week out, and I’m delighted Hamilton are going to give him that opportunity in the Premiership.

“This much needed experience the top level will in turn help us and Bruce going forward.”

Aberdeen have already added Scotland Under-21 international Fraser Hornby and St Johnstone forward Callum Hendry on loan on deadline day, with ex-Hibs and Rangers striker Florian Kamberi also expected to join for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, out-of-contract Scott Wright is set to join Rangers for £200,000, paving the way for the Dons to pay the remaining £150,000 of the fee they were due to pay the Ibrox side for midfielder Ross McCrorie in the summer. This will allow McCrorie to pen his permanent Pittodrie deal tonight, instead of in the summer.