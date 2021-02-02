Fraser Hornby to start for Aberdeen in Pittodrie clash with Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deadline-day signing Fraser Hornby will start for Aberdeen against Livingston tonight (6pm kick-off) after he sealed a loan move from French side Reims.

The Dons are playing Livi for the second time in four days, having drawn 0-0 with the Lions at Almondvale on Saturday.

Hornby, 21, will lead the line for Derek McInnes’ team wearing number seven, while fellow loan addition Callum Hendry – who replaces Curtis Main as the club’s number nine – is on the bench for the Premiership clash, following his arrival from St Johnstone.

The third striker to join the Dons on deadline day, former Hibs and Rangers attacker Florian Kamberi, is still awaiting a work permit so is not in the matchday squad.